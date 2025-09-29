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Pakistan-Afghanistan 'jirga' calls for immediate ceasefire

The declaration was issued at the conclusion of the jirga, which was attended by former governors, political leaders, ex-diplomats, tribal elders, intellectuals, and religious scholars.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 18:43 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 18:43 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistanCeasefire

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