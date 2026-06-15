Pakistan Air Force suffers second crash in 4 days as trainer jet goes down; two pilots killed

<p>A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training mission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district on Monday, killing both pilots onboard in Pakistan’s second military aircraft crash in four days.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan-army">military</a>, the aircraft went down during a routine “training sortie” near Mardan.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the Pakistan Air Force and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy.</p>.From Trump to Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir: List of key players in US-Iran peace deal.<p>The cause of the crash remains unknown. Air Headquarters has constituted a board of inquiry to determine the reason behind the accident.</p>.<p>The latest incident comes just days after a Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during take-off due to a reported technical fault, killing all personnel onboard.</p>