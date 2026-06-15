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Pakistan Air Force suffers second crash in 4 days as trainer jet goes down; two pilots killed

Air Headquarters has constituted a board of inquiry to determine the reason behind the accident.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:09 IST
World newsPakistanHelicopter Crash

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