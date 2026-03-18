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Pakistan, Afghanistan to pause fighting for Eid, as dispute rages over Kabul bombing target

Pakistan rejected the Taliban's statements about the strike, saying it had "precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure".
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:43 IST
World newsPakistanTalibanEid al-FitrAfghan

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