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Pakistan announces two-day holiday in Islamabad in view of US-Iran talks

'Local Holidays Announced in Islamabad – 9th & 10th April,' Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 17:06 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranWest Asiawar

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