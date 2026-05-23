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Pakistan Army chief Munir and Iran FM Araghchi hold talks in Tehran to end West Asia conflict

Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was “part of ongoing mediation efforts”.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:31 IST
World newsPakistanWest AsiaTehranMiddle EastSeyed Abbas Araghchiasim munir

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