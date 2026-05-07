<p>Islamabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>Army on Thursday said that it would continue to upgrade its capabilities to meet future challenges and respond decisively to any aggression.</p>.<p>On the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Pakistan to the four-day conflict with India last year, the army described it as a "defining chapter" in the country's military history.</p>.<p>In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.</p>.<p>The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.</p>.Pahalgam attack anniversary | For acts against India, response is assured: Indian Army.<p>The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.</p>.<p>In a statement datelined 'Rawalpindi, Midnight 6/7 May, 2026', the Pakistan Army said that armed forces remain fully cognizant of the evolving geopolitical and regional security environment, as well as the aggressive capability pursuits of adversarial forces.</p>.<p>“While the strategic environment continues to transform, the resolve, vigilance and commitment of Pakistan Armed Forces to defend the nation remain unwavering,” it said.</p>.<p>“Pakistan Armed Forces continue to invest in critical capabilities, advanced technologies and professional excellence required to meet future challenges. More focused than ever before, they stand prepared for the future battlespace and remain ready to decisively respond to any aggression imposed upon the homeland,” it said.</p>.<p>The army said that any hostile design against Pakistan will be countered with even greater strength, precision and resolve far stronger than what was witnessed by the adversary during the four-day conflict last year.</p>.<p>Highlighting the role of Pakistan Air Force, it said that the historic milestone reflects the PAF’s “steadfast journey towards becoming a future-ready air power through smart inductions of cutting-edge systems and swift operationalisation of niche and disruptive technologies, consolidating its operational reorientation”.</p>.<p>“By mastering the skillful employment of Multi-domain Operations, Pakistan Air Force continues to consolidate itself into a future-focused and capable air power, fully prepared to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan in the face of the evolving nature and parameters of modern air warfare,” it said.</p>.<p>It said the "successful execution of these operations, unprecedented in scope and novel in the history of aerial warfare, not only underscored the professional excellence of the Pakistan Air Force but also renewed the pride, confidence and spirit of the resilient Pakistani nation.” The army said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, and its armed forces represent a mature and responsible strategic culture. Every effort, preparation, and endeavour of the Pakistan Armed Forces remains dedicated to preserving peace, promoting stability, and ensuring security in the region, it added. </p>