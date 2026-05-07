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Pakistan Army says it will continue to upgrade its capabilities to meet future challenges

On the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Pakistan to the four-day conflict with India last year, the army described it as a 'defining chapter' in the country's military history.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 04:48 IST
World newsPakistanPakistan Army

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