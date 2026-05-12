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Pakistan calls report on Iranian aircraft parked at airbase ‘misleading’

A news agency reported that days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent multiple aircraft to the Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:34 IST
World newsPakistanIranAircraft

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