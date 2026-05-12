Pakistan calls report on Iranian aircraft parked at airbase ‘misleading’

<p>Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected as "misleading" a US media report that claimed Islamabad allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfield to potentially shield them from American airstrikes, while playing the role of mediator between the two sides.</p>.<p>In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the Iranian aircraft currently parked in the country arrived during the ceasefire period following the initial round of US-Iran peace talks and bears "no linkage" to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.</p>.8 killed, 35 injured after explosive-laden vehicle explodes in northwest Pakistan.<p><em>CBS News</em> reported that days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran in early April, Tehran sent multiple aircraft to the Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi.</p>.<p>“Among the military hardware was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft,” the report claimed.</p>.<p>In its statement, the Foreign Office categorically rejected the <em>CBS News</em> report as "misleading and sensationalised." "Such speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace,” it said.</p>.<p>“Following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the US arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams and administrative staff associated with the talks process,” it said.</p>.<p>The FO said that some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in “anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement." “Although formal negotiations have not yet resumed, senior-level diplomatic exchanges have continued. In this context, visits by the Iranian foreign minister to Islamabad were facilitated through the existing logistical and administrative arrangements,” it said.</p>.<p>“The Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period and bears no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement. Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context,” the FO said.</p>.<p>“Pakistan has consistently acted as an impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de-escalation. In line with this role, Pakistan has extended routine logistical and administrative support where required, while maintaining full transparency and regular communication with all relevant parties,” it said.</p>.Pakistan extends countrywide austerity drive after US, Iran fail to strike deal.<p>“Pakistan remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and advancing regional and global peace, stability, and security,” it added.</p>.<p>Reacting to the <em>CBS</em> report, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called for a complete reevaluation of Pakistan’s role as a mediator to end the US-Iran war that broke out on February 28 and has been put on pause since April 8.</p>.<p>The report comes days after Pakistan confirmed that it received the Iranian proposals for peace, which, as a mediator, it shared with the US side. </p>