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Pakistan clears donkey meat exports after Chinese firm warning

The Pakistan government’s decision comes amid buzz about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China later this month for an investment forum.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 14:18 IST
World newsChinaPakistanMeatDonkey

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