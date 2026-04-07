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Pakistan condemns Iranian attacks on Saudi energy facilities, calls it 'dangerous escalation'

The attack came as Pakistan was making last-ditch efforts to arrange a ceasefire between the US and Iran before the end of US President Donald Trump's deadline for a peace deal.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 16:14 IST
World newsPakistanSaudi Arabia

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