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Pakistan considers importing ‘cheaper’ oil and gas from Iran

The US has temporarily eased sanctions by issuing a 60-day waiver that allows Iran to export crude oil and petroleum products under specific conditions.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 15:57 IST
World newsPakistanPetroleum

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