<p>Lahore: A special court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> has sentenced four employees of defence ministry to jail terms of up to 10 years for providing "secret information" to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>, an official said on Monday.</p><p>The judgement was announced by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Official Secrets Act Court (Islamabad).</p><p>"A Special Court under the Official Secrets Act announced its verdict on last Friday in a case involving the leakage of sensitive information to the Russian Embassy Islamabad," the official said.</p>.Pakistan sentences human rights activist to 17 years over anti-state posts.<p>The court convicted four employees of the defence ministry, while acquitted two others due to lack of evidence.</p><p>Safdarur Rehman was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while the other three convicts Tafzeelur Rehman, Muhammad Waqar and Muhammad Tahir were awarded five-year jail terms each.</p><p>The court acquitted Mujtaba and Muhammad Ashfaq on the grounds of insufficient evidence.</p><p>The official said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against these six defence ministry employees for allegedly passing sensitive information to Russia last year.</p>