Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistan court jails four defence ministry employees for leaking secrets to Russia

Safdarur Rehman was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while the other three convicts Tafzeelur Rehman, Muhammad Waqar and Muhammad Tahir were awarded five-year jail terms each.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 16:50 IST
World newsRussiaPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us