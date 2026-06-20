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Pakistan court sentences 4 leaders of Imran Khan’s party to 10-year jail, former FM Qureshi acquitted

The convicts have been lodged in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2023 and have earlier been sentenced in other cases related to the riots.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 14:44 IST
World newsPakistanImran KhanShah Mahmood Qureshi

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