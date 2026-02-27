Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistan declares 'open war' against Taliban govt in Afghanistan; strikes Kabul, Kandahar

Pakistan says it has killed over 130 Taliban fighters; Taliban has become proxy for India, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 03:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 03:01 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistanTalibanKabul

Follow us on :

Follow Us