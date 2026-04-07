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Pakistan efforts to stop Iran war are reaching 'critical' stage, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan says

Iran's Ambassador ‌to Pakistan ⁠Reza Amiri Moghadam ‌said ‌in a ‌post ‌on X.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 07:29 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 07:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranWest Asia

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