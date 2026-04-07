<p>Islamabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a>'s "positive and productive" efforts to stop the US-Israeli war with Iran are approaching a "critical, sensitive" stage, Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said in a post on X on Tuesday.</p><p>"Positive and productive endeavours in Good Will and Good Office to stop the war is approaching a critical, sensitive stage," Moghadam wrote on X, without revealing details on the mediation.</p>.<p>On Monday, amid reports of the details regarding the peace talks, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, "There have been several reports of a 45-day ceasefire offer, or 15-point exchange. We do not comment on these individual, specific incidents,” as quoted by a state-run Pakistan TV. </p><p>Earlier this month, Andrabi also said Iran and the US expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate talks aimed at ending the war in the region.</p>