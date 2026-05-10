Pakistan emerged as 'responsible' nation, 'guarantor' of global peace: PM Shehbaz Sharif

<p>Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is now recognised as a "responsible" nation that not only knows how to defend itself, but has also emerged as a "guarantor of global peace and stability".</p><p>In a message issued by his office late Saturday night, marking the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Islamabad to last year's four-day conflict with India, Shehbaz also praised the role of the armed forces during the hostilities.</p><p>In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.</p>.Pakistan Army says it will continue to upgrade its capabilities to meet future challenges.<p>The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.</p><p>The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.</p><p>Shehbaz said the coordinated response of Pakistan's forces across land, sea, air and cyber domains reinforced the country's defence capabilities and national resolve.</p><p>He also warned that any aggression against Pakistan would receive an "immediate, befitting and full-spectrum response".</p>.Pakistan never shies away from dialogue with India, but it should be 'meaningful': Tahir Andrabi .<p>The Prime Minister said Pakistan is now "recognised as a responsible nation" that not only knows how to defend itself, but has also "emerged as a guarantor of global peace and stability".</p><p>He said Islamabad's role as a key mediator during the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its efforts to seek an end to violence have earned worldwide acknowledgement.</p><p>Pakistan remains committed to its efforts aimed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict, Shehbaz said.</p><p>Referring to the security situation, he said Pakistan would continue efforts against terrorism and maintain vigilance along its frontiers.</p><p>On Kashmir, Shehbaz said the issue remained linked to peace and stability in South Asia.</p><p>In a separate social media post, the Prime Minister said 'Marka-e-Haq' would remain a symbol of national unity, resilience and collective determination to safeguard Pakistan's sovereignty and national honour.</p>