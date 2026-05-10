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Pakistan emerged as 'responsible' nation, 'guarantor' of global peace: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shehbaz also praised the role of the armed forces during the hostilities.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 05:44 IST
World newsPakistanShehbaz Sharif

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