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Pakistan extends countrywide austerity drive after US, Iran fail to strike deal

The government announced several measures on March 9 following the disruption in the energy supplies after the US and Israel launched an attack against Iran on February 28.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:54 IST
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