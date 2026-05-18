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Pakistan forces kill 35 terrorists in Balochistan operation, capture 3 high-profile commanders

'The operation was against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and their proxy groups in Balochistan,' a spokesperson for the Balochistan government said.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:28 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 04:28 IST
World newsPakistanBalochistanterrorists

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