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Pakistan foreign minister discusses regional situation with Iranian counterpart

Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's constructive role and its mediation efforts between the concerned parties.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:16 IST
World newsPakistanIran

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