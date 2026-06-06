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Pakistan Interior Minister to undertake third visit to Tehran in weeks amid US-Iran tensions

Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day and discussed his upcoming visit to Tehran, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 17:08 IST
World newsUSPakistanShehbaz SharifWest AsiaTehranmohsin naqvi

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