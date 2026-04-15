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Pakistan legalises use of virtual assets, including crypto currencies

The move effectively creates Pakistan's first formal legal framework for crypto and digital asset businesses.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:39 IST
World newsPakistancryptocurrency

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