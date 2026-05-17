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Pakistan Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s Tehran visit linked to reviving Iran-US talks: Reports

Dawn newspaper, quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, reported that Naqvi's two-day visit came after Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest response to American proposals.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 08:20 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranmohsin naqvi

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