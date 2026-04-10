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Pakistan minister reviews security arrangements ahead of key Iran-US talks in Islamabad

Delegates from the United States and Iran are expected to arrive by Friday night to participate in the talks over the weekend.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranWest AsiaMiddle East

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