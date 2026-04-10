<p>Islamabad: Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday reviewed the security arrangements in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/islamabad">Islamabad</a> ahead of the arrival of the Iranian and US delegations for peace talks aimed to end the conflict in West Asia.</p>.<p>The US and Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire on Wednesday, followed by a face-to-face meeting in Islamabad to settle the differences and convert the ongoing truce into a lasting peace.</p>.<p>According to official sources, delegates from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> and Iran are expected to arrive by tonight to participate in the talks over the weekend, for which more than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad. However, no official statement has been issued by the Pakistan authorities on the arrival of the delegates yet.</p>.<p>Naqvi said that “hosting the US-Iran talks in Islamabad after the ceasefire is an honour for Pakistan” and directed that all possible measures be taken for hospitality and security of the incoming delegations.</p>.Pakistan West Asia Talks: No official word on arrival of US, Iran delegates.<p>He was informed that the Red Zone had been sealed and a control room established in the Ministry of Interior to monitor the situation.</p>.<p>As part of security measures, a large-scale grand combing search operation was carried out in different areas of Islamabad at the direction of the Inspector General of Islamabad.</p>.<p>Police also set up special checking points at the entrances and exits of the city, while all patrol units and special squads are patrolling throughout the city, and police are taking all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens. </p>