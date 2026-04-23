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Pakistan minister, US ambassador meet to discuss Iran war ahead of 2nd Islamabad talks

The meeting comes amid stepped-up diplomatic engagements aimed at bringing Tehran and Washington to the negotiating table, possibly by the weekend.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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