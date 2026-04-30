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Pakistan navy to add advanced Chinese submarines

Islamabad says the Chinese-made planes were part of its air assault that downed India's French-made Rafale fighter ⁠jets last summer.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:24 IST
World newsChinaPakistanPakistan NavySubmarine

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