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Pakistan never shies away from dialogue with India, but it should be 'meaningful': Tahir Andrabi

On the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Pakistan to the brief conflict with India, the army described it as a 'defining chapter' in the country's military history.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 15:45 IST
World newsPakistanOperation Sindoor

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