Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistan parked Iranian planes on its airbases to escape US airstrikes: report

The report also claimed that Iran had also parked its civilian aircraft in neighbouring Afghanistan to protect it from US airstrikes.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 01:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 01:08 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us