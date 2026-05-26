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Pakistan plans oil reserves, storage push as Hormuz constraints expose vulnerabilities

Despite depending ⁠on supplies through the Strait of Hormuz for up to 90 per cent of its ‌oil and liquefied natural gas imports, Pakistan ​has no strategic petroleum reserves.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:39 IST
World newsPakistanOilPetroleumStrait of Hormuz

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