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Pakistan PM hopes Iran-US peace deal to be finalised soon

Shehbaz said Pakistan, as a “brotherly and neighbouring country”, would always stand by Iran.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 18:23 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranShehbaz Sharif

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