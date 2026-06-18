Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistan PM praises Trump, Iran leaders for signing peace memorandum; says Hormuz will reopen instantly

Trump signed the memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles in France, where he had dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron after the G7 summit.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 10:18 IST
World newsPakistanIranDonald TrumpShehbaz Sharif

Follow us on :

Follow Us