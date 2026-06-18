Pakistan PM praises Trump, Iran leaders for signing peace memorandum; says Hormuz will reopen instantly

<p>Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shehbaz-sharif">Shehbaz Sharif</a> on Thursday hailed US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for restoring peace in West Asia, as he announced that both sides have sealed the “historic” Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.</p>.<p>Sharif also praised top US and Iranian leaders for their “steadfast commitment to diplomacy” and “embracing the cause of peace”, as he announced that the signing of the document will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the US will immediately lift its naval blockade.</p>.Pakistani oppn holds rallies to demand PM step down.<p>Trump signed the memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles in France, where he had dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron after the G7 summit, on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Soon, Iranian media posted photos of president Masoud Pezeshkian holding a copy of the signed document before a camera.</p>.<p>It is widely reported that key mediator Pakistan will be signing the memorandum in Switzerland, where a formal ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Sharif said that the signing of the agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, as he also thanked other West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and Egypt.</p>.<p>"I am honoured to announce that the historic 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Sharif said in a post on X on Thursday.</p>.<p>He further said: "Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade.” The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s total energy supplies pass in normal times.</p>.<p>Sharif offered “heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation” to Trump, saying his “steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond”.</p>.<p>He also praised “the dedication and tireless efforts” of the US negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy for West Asia Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, for their contributions.</p>.<p>He expressed “profound respect and appreciation” for Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian for their “wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace”.</p>.Indian Muslims should look to Indonesia's cultural ideals, not to those of Pakistan: RSS leader.<p>In his post, he also appreciated the Iranian negotiating team, including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, whose “patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition”.</p>.<p>He further said: “I would especially like to acknowledge the sincere efforts and constructive engagement of the leadership of the State of Qatar in helping reach this point. I also highly commend the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt for their indispensable role and invaluable contributions in this regard.” He also mentioned the name of Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying: “tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating this breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability.” The peace process was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.</p>.<p>Pakistan - which eventually emerged as the key mediator - hosted the first round of peace talks in April which was attended by senior leaders from both sides but they failed to clinch a deal.</p>