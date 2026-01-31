<p>Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday in a telephonic conversation with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed the urgent need for collective efforts for de-escalation in West Asia.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that Sharif conveyed his “serious concern” to Pezeshkian over the “dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region”.</p>.Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio, discusses West Asia conflict, energy security.<p>The West Asia crisis began on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran, which sparked a conflict.</p>.<p>“In view of this grave situation, the prime minister underscored the urgent need to work collectively for de-escalation and a return to dialogue and diplomacy amongst all the neighbouring countries to settle their differences,” the statement said.</p>.<p>Sharif stressed upon the “critical importance of unity in the ranks of the ummah, that is required more than ever before”, the statement added.</p>.<p>It further stated that Sharif “assured the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace in the region”.</p>.<p>“As a neighbouring brotherly country of Iran, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the brave Iranian people in the wake of the ongoing hostilities,” the statement said.</p>.<p>Sharif also extended Eid-ul-Fitr and Nowruz greetings to the Iranian president and the people of Iran, the statement added. </p>