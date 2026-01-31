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Pakistan PM Sharif in call with Iran president stresses urgent need for de-escalation in West Asia

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that Sharif conveyed his “serious concern” to Pezeshkian over the “dangerous ongoing hostilities in the Gulf region”.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 18:56 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 18:56 IST
World newsPakistanIranShehbaz SharifWest Asia

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