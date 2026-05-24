<p>Islamabad: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shehbaz-sharif">Shehbaz Sharif</a> on Sunday praised Donald Trump for his diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in West Asia, underlining that the US President held a "productive call” with different leaders, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.</p>.<p>Trump held a phone call on Saturday with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Pakistan.</p>.'Positive stride' taking place towards peace deal between Tehran and Washington: Iran's envoy to Pakistan.<p>Trump had a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who was in Tehran. Munir met with top Iranian leaders and discussed accelerating efforts to achieve a "conclusive agreement" between the United States and Iran.</p>.<p>As Munir wrapped up his trip, President Trump said in a statement that a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal has been “largely negotiated” with Iran.</p>.<p>"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump wrote on Trump Social.</p>.<p>Trump posted the announcement after separate calls with the leaders of Muslim-majority nations and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.</p>.<p>PM Sharif, in his statement, praised Trump while committing to continue efforts for peace in the region.</p>.<p>“I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan,” he said on X.</p>.<p>He said that Munir represented Pakistan in the telephone call and “I greatly appreciate his tireless efforts during the entire process.” “The discussions provided a useful opportunity to exchange views on the current regional situation and how to move the ongoing peace efforts forward to bring lasting peace in the region,” the prime minister stated.</p>.<p>He also said that “Pakistan will continue its peace efforts with utmost sincerity, and we hope to host the next round of talks very soon.” Pakistan had hosted the first face-to-face intensive talks between the US and Iran following the ceasefire announced on April 8.</p>.<p>Though the peace effort failed to clinch a deal, Islamabad carried forward its initiative in collaboration with several other Muslim countries. </p>