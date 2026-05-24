Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif hails Trump's 'extraordinary efforts to pursue peace' in West Asia

Trump held a phone call on Saturday with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jordan and Pakistan.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 06:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 06:29 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanDonald TrumpShehbaz Sharif

Follow us on :

Follow Us