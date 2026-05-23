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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for China for four-day visit

The Prime Minister will hold meetings with CEOs of prominent Chinese companies.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 06:14 IST
World newsChinaPakistanShehbaz Sharif

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