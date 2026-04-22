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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump for extending ceasefire with Iran

Pakistan had urged an extension of the truce due to uncertainty surrounding the second round of talks, which are still expected to be held later this week.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 02:07 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 02:07 IST
World newsPakistanIranDonald TrumpShehbaz Sharif

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