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Pakistan PM to visit China from May 23, to hold talks with President Xi and Premier Li

His visit assumed special significance as the two countries are also commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:20 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:20 IST
ChinaBeijingPakistanPrime MinisterShehbaz SharifLi QiangChinese President Xi Jinping

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