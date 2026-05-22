<p>Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to China from May 23-26, during which he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.</p>.<p>His visit assumed special significance as the two countries are also commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.</p>.<p>A day earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun in Beijing announced PM Shehbaz's visit at the invitation of Premier Li.</p>.Pakistan to issue commemorative coin to mark 75 years of ties with China.<p>"The visit will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the abiding strength of the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic partnership and advance a shared vision of building an even closer Pakistan-China community of a shared future,” Andrabi said.</p>.<p>He said that during the visit, PM Shehbaz would hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi and Premier Li.</p>.<p>“The two sides will review bilateral relations, and cooperation in political, economic and strategic domains,” he said.</p>.China, Pakistan reaffirm ties as US outreach to Islamabad deepens.<p>“The visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen political trust, strategic coordination, expand political cooperation and consolidate the long-standing friendship between the two countries,” he said.</p>.<p>The spokesperson said that PM Shehbaz will begin his visit from the Chinese city of Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, where he will chair the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference.</p>.<p>In Beijing, the prime minister will attend a reception hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to commemorate the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, he said. </p>