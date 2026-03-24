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Pakistan ranked most polluted country in 2025: Report

QAir said in its annual report that 13 countries and territories kept average ⁠PM2.5 levels at the WHO standard of less than 5 ‌micrograms per cubic metre last year.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 06:56 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:56 IST
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