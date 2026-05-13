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Pakistan receives $1.3 billion loan from IMF: Central bank

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the IMF had approved the disbursement of $1.1bn under the EFF and around $220 million under the RSF.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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