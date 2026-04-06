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Pakistan refuses to comment on proposal to end US-Iran war, says peace process alive

The reaction came after reports in Western media claimed that Pakistan delivered a peace plan to Washington and Tehran, focusing on a ceasefire followed up by detailed talks to end the conflict.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 14:13 IST
World newsPakistanWest Asia

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