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Pakistan rejects media reports of collapse of initiative to facilitate US, Iran talks

Speculation emerged after a senior official of the Foreign Ministry briefed a select group of journalists on Pakistan’s efforts to find a negotiated settlement of the ongoing conflict.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 08:44 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranDonald TrumpShehbaz Sharif

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