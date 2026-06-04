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Pakistan rejects reports of Ishaq Dar sharing Iran's nuclear programme details with Marco Rubio

Pakistan rejects reports of the deputy prime minister 'exchanging any kind of information about Iran’s nuclear programme,' Tahir Andrabi said.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:42 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:42 IST
World newsUnited StatesPakistanIranMiddle East

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