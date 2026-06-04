Pakistan rejects reports of Ishaq Dar sharing Iran's nuclear programme details with Marco Rubio

<p>As diplomatic efforts continue to find a resolution to the months-long <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict, Pakistan on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar shared information about Iran’s nuclear programme with US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a> during a recent meeting in Washington.</p><p>Addressing a media briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi rejected claims that Dar had discussed Iran’s nuclear activities during his May 29 meeting with Rubio.</p><p>Pakistan rejects reports of the deputy prime minister “exchanging any kind of information about Iran’s nuclear programme,” Andrabi said.</p>.Pakistan foreign minister Isahq Dar set to discuss Iran with Maro Rubio in Washington.<p>"No such information was shared," he added.</p><p>The clarification came after former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, citing an unnamed source, alleged that Dar had conveyed details to Rubio about “what Iran is prepared to do to preserve its independence”, a conversation that reportedly “alarmed” the US secretary of state.</p><p>Dar met Rubio during a brief visit to Washington, shortly after the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.</p><p>Following the talks, Rubio said both countries had reaffirmed the importance of strengthening a meaningful partnership to promote security and prosperity for their people.</p><p>According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the two sides agreed to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, security and counter-terrorism.</p><p>The US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, triggering a conflict that continued until a ceasefire was brokered on April 8. Since then, Pakistan has been involved in facilitating communication between the two sides as efforts toward peace negotiations continue.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>