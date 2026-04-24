Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistan repays $3.45 billion loan to UAE

The UAE had asked for the immediate return of the funds in the wake of the recent situation in West Asia following the US-Israel war on Iran.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 09:09 IST
World newsPakistanUAEloan

Follow us on :

Follow Us