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Pakistan returns $2 billion to UAE, confirms central bank

The UAE had provided the fund to support the balance of payment, and it was being rolled out until recently.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:51 IST
World newsPakistanUAECentral Bank

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