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Pakistan says 29 terrorists killed in strikes carried out along Afghan border

Pakistan has been accusing the Taliban regime in Kabul of providing support to terrorists for cross-border attacks.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 04:58 IST
World newsPakistanKabulAfghan

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