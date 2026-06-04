Pakistan says it raised issue of human rights in India with EU

<p>Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that it raised the issue of human rights in India with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">EU</a> delegation that visited the country at the beginning of the week.</p>.<p>Kaja Kallas, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar this week following which the two sides held the 8th Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue.</p>.<p>“The issue of human rights in India was discussed (with the European Union delegation)...," Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly briefing when asked if the two sides discussed human rights in the bilateral interactions.</p>.Pakistan alleges India in 'grave violation' of Indus Water Treaty by diverting Chenab water to Beas.<p>He also said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>would seek a settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.</p>.<p>India on Tuesday categorically rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint press communique issued by Pakistan and the European Union, asserting that the region is an "inalienable part" of the country.</p>.<p>"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>The joint press communique was issued following Dar's talks with Kallas in Islamabad. </p>