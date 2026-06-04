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Pakistan says it raised issue of human rights in India with EU

He also said that Pakistan would seek a settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:52 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:52 IST
World newsPakistanIndiaEuropean Unionhuman rights

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