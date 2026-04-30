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Pakistan says it's actively engaged with US and Iran to end West Asia war

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said that Pakistan was hopeful of a negotiated settlement of this issue, emphasising that “we encourage direct negotiations between the two sides".
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 12:33 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 12:33 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranWest Asia

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