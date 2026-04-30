<p>Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday said that it was actively engaged with the US and Iran to end the war in West Asia and restore peace and stability in the region and beyond.</p>.<p>“Anything that passes through the conduit of diplomatic channels in Pakistan is honestly communicated to the other side,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly briefing.</p>.'Enough is enough': Farooq Abdullah tells Pakistan to end cycle of violence in J&K.<p>He added that the clock on diplomacy has not stopped but is functional.</p>.<p>"We are in contact with the relevant parties on the matter. Regarding negotiations, both new and old proposals are on the table. We hope peace will prevail,” Andrabi said, referring to efforts to bring about an end to hostilities between the two countries.</p>.<p>Andrabi said that Pakistan was hopeful of a negotiated settlement of this issue, emphasising that “we encourage direct negotiations between the two sides".</p>.<p>He expressed hope for "stable relations between Iran and the US”.</p>.<p>The statement came after the second round of talks between the US and Iran could not materialise despite Pakistan’s hectic efforts to bring the two sides to the negotiating table.</p>.<p>Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made two brief visits to Pakistan within 48 hours over the weekend, meeting with Field Marshal Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the regional situation. Even the US negotiators were ready to visit Islamabad for talks, but the meeting could not happen.</p>.<p>Pakistan hosted the first round of direct talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad on April 11, but the two sides failed to reach an agreement to end the war.</p>.<p>President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the US and Iranian officials can talk by phone for a peace solution to the conflict.</p>.<p>Last week, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war.</p>.<p>The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.</p>.Pakistan navy to add advanced Chinese submarines.<p>As hinted by the spokesperson, Pakistan is still making efforts to bring an end to the conflict.</p>.<p>The spokesperson also strongly condemned the "unprovoked" firing and shelling by Afghan forces in the border areas of South Waziristan adjacent to Bannu district, including Angoor Adda.</p>.<p>He said efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of local populations and prevent further incidents. </p>