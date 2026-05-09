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Pakistan security forces kill 5 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:22 IST
World newsPakistanTerroristKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

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