Pakistan security forces kill 5 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

<p>Peshawar: Five terrorists were killed in operations conducted by security forces in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Based on intelligence reports, the security forces initiated two separate operations in the Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts on May 7 and 8, it said in a statement.</p>.IMF board clears Pakistan to access $1.32 billion.<p>Four terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in the military engagement in the Tank district, the statement said.</p>.<p>In Dera Ismail Khan, another TTP member was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces.</p>.<p>Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, the statement said.</p>.China confirms its support to Pakistan during four-day conflict with India.<p>Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces.</p>.<p>Attacks increased after the banned TTP broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022. </p>