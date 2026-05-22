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Pakistan seeks breakthrough in US-Iran peace talks

Naqvi was facilitating communication to try ‌and achieve a framework for ending the war and ​resolving differences, ISNA reported.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:30 IST
World newsUSPakistanIran

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