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Pakistan sees 27% increase in terror attacks in May: Report

Despite the rise in terrorist activity, security forces intensified counterterrorism operations across the country.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 07:46 IST
World newsPakistanTerrorism

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