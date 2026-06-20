Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldpakistan

Pakistan should be reverted to FATF's 'grey list': Asaduddin Owaisi urges Modi govt

"UN listing is needed of TRF. Modi government should have & must have tried to list ISI also, we must remember the Red Fort suicide blast of November 2025," the AIMIM leader said.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsPakistanIndian PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiNDAFATF

Follow us on :

Follow Us