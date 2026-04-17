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Pakistan starts preparing for next round of US-Iran talks: Report

Official sources in Pakistan said that a feverish diplomatic activity followed to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:27 IST
World newsPakistanIranCeasefireMiddle East

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