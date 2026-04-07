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Pakistan still trying efforts to facilitate talks between US, Iran

If Saudi Arabia were to respond to the strikes, the talks would be over, the ​source said, adding that retaliation ⁠could also draw Pakistan into the conflict under its defence pact with Riyadh.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 13:54 IST
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